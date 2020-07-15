SA Journal of Science publishes special issue amid outrage over ‘racist’ UCT study

Cape Town – The South African Journal of Science (SAJS) has compiled a special issue of rebuttals to a controversial paper by UCT Professor Nicoli Nattrass which elicited public outrage. Many academics last month called for the two-page paper titled “Why are black South African students less likely to consider studying biological sciences?” - featured by SAJS on May 19 - to be retracted, charging it was biased and racist. Others said this would threaten academic freedom. Instead of withdrawing the paper, SAJS’s editor-in-chief, Jane Carruthers, and Editorial Advisory Board chairperson Johann Mouton, last Friday published Volume 116 Special issue titled “The Intellectual and social critique: The role of the South African Journal of Science”. “In the interest of fair scholarly discourse and the importance of the matter, we have facilitated wide participation by publishing this unprecedented special issue. "Every formal social and intellectual comment on the Commentary received by the SAJS has been included, together with a reply by Professor Nattrass.

"The SAJS believes that the collection of articles in this special issue, the original article, the readers’ responses and the author’s rejoinder will perform an important educational function in universities and in the broader society,” they said.

Nattrass’s exploratory research was based on a survey among 211 UCT students. The survey results suggest black South African students were less likely to consider studying biological sciences than other students and this was “linked primarily with career aspiration associated with materialist values and attitudes to local wildlife”.

Lindelani Mnguni, the Associate Professor in Science Education and chair of Science and Technology Education at Unisa, said there was a need to decolonise research.

“In the South African context, racism and decolonisation are emotive subjects, given the colonial and apartheid history of the country. Despite this, recent research publications have raised concerns regarding the extent to which researchers are sensitive to issues of racism.

“I believe that institutions of higher education, including researchers, should ‘take a knee’ and reflect on their perceptions of racism and social justice.

"Researchers cannot afford to sugar-coat the concept of decolonisation, by continuing to produce research that is seen to imply that one race is better than another,” said Mnguni.

Academics at the Stellenbosch University Hassan Essop and Wahbie Long said they were black and not offended by the paper.

“Universities… are places of discomfort, testing boundaries, posing uncomfortable questions, challenging received truths.”

Nattrass, deputy director at UCT’s Institute for Communities and Wildlife in Africa (iCWild) said her research was misrepresented and misunderstood.

“I dispute that my research was in any way racist or entailed racial essentialism. Rather, it emphasised that attitudes and beliefs were better predictors of study and career choices than self-identified racial identities per se.

"I defend the analysis of the ‘red-green divide’, materialism, attitudes to wildlife and experience of pets and attitudes on other issues.

“I acknowledge some useful suggestions for further and fuller research to enhance an evidencebased understanding of the challenges of transformation facing the UCT and the conservation sector more broadly,” she said.

