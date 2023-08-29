SA National Parks Week – tips for families on things to do

The 18th annual SA National Parks Week from Saturday, September 16 to Sunday, September 24, will give residents free access to some national parks. In the Cape – Agulhas, Bontebok and Tankwa National Park will extend the free access until September 24.

In the Cape of Good Hope, picnic and braai sites within Table Mountain National Park, as well as the West Coast National Park, will only extend free access until September 22. This while Boulders Penguin Colony, the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway, as well as the iconic Cape Agulhas Lighthouse in Agulhas National Park, are excluded from the free access. SANParks said under the theme of “Know Your National Parks”, the campaign aimed to provide an opportunity for South African residents with valid identification document to spend time discovering nature.

"This initiative serves as a reminder of the invaluable role our national parks play in the conservation of our natural and cultural heritage, and community empowerment," said Johan Taljaard, regional general manager of SANParks Cape Region. "Our parks not only offer a sanctuary for diverse wildlife but also contribute significantly to local economies through job creation and business opportunities." Things to do during SA National Parks Week: Bontebok National Park - While it may be one of SANParks' smaller parks, Bontebok National Park presents boundless opportunities. Observe the majestic Bontebok in its natural habitat, paddle along the serene waters of Breede River Dam, engage in fishing activities, and embark on unforgettable hiking trails.

Tankwa Karoo National Park - For those seeking tranquillity and awe-inspiring landscapes, Tankwa Karoo National Park awaits. Discover its serene ambience and traverse its scenic 4x4 routes, offering a journey into the heart of untamed beauty. Table Mountain National Park - Indulge in a uniquely South African experience with a braai (barbecue) at picturesque spots like Tokai Forest, Newlands, Silvermine, and Oudekraal. Uncover the history of the Cape of Good Hope, while exploring the interactive audio-visual exhibition that delves into Early Sapiens Behaviour situated at the Buffelsfontein Visitor Centre. Engage in thrilling hiking adventures with spectacular viewpoints and have a braai or swim to end off your day. West Coast National Park - A mere two-hour drive from Cape Town, the West Coast National Park presents a remarkable flower season in the Postberg, Seeberg, and Mooimaak areas. Witness the spectacular bloom and immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the West Coast. Stroll through the newly developed Bakoor Trail starting at the Langebaan gate and cool off at the lagoon or bring your family along for a braai.