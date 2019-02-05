Fifteen-year-old Joubert Smit and his father, Izak Smit, summited Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America, earlier this year. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – South African Joubert Smit, 15, has become one of the youngest people to summit Aconcagua, the highest mountain in both the southern and western hemispheres. Joubert and his father, Izak Smit, 51, summited Aconcagua, the highest mountain in South America with an elevation of 6 960.8m, at 1.15pm on Thursday.

The expedition team, led by Erik Vermeulen from Xplore, set off from Camp Cholera on the side of Aconcagua, heading out along a frozen zig-zagging route into temperatures of minus 21ºC at 4.30am on Thursday.

After many acclimatisation climbs, and caching gear at different altitudes in preparation for the final summit bid, the team then had to keep their eyes on the weather for a perfect summit push.

This was the culmination of an expedition that started on January 16 at 2 500m. Successfully summiting with the duo were Alan Rodgers and Herman Bodenstein.

Aconcagua is the tallest mountain in South America, with the summit at 6 962m. It is also the highest mountain outside of the Himalayas.

Despite its height, Aconcagua is considered a relatively safe mountain to climb, as the routes are non-technical, although the lack of oxygen at high altitudes can cause problems.

While team leader Vermeulen is an experienced climber and adventure athlete, this was a first for the Smits.

Smit is a fitness enthusiast and competes in triathlons.

According to the father-and-son team, the expedition was one of the hardest physical and mental challenges they have tackled.

Speaking from Base Camp at Aconcagua, Smit said: “I have been privileged to have done a few crazy things in my life.

"The expedition was very ably led by Erik Vermeulen, who was awesome, assisting me down on the descent when I experienced some mountain sickness. It was great to have been able to do this with my son.

“Joubert was as strong as a lion. He was going up so fast on the final approach to the summit ridge that I thought he would go over the top,” Smit added.

Joubert said the challenge was tough, but he enjoyed the experience.

“I have already done Kilimanjaro (in 2015) and Mont Blanc (in 2017), but Aconcagua is next level. And it was incredibly special to have been able to do this with my dad,” he said.

