SA Tourism spent over R500 000 travelling to London to discuss Tottenham Hotspur deal

Cape Town - South African Tourism spent more than R500 000 to travel to London in January to discuss the now-canned Tottenham Hotspur marketing deal. This was revealed by Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille when she was responding to parliamentary questions from DA MP Haseena Ismail.

Ismail wrote to De Lille wanting to know about the costs and the number of board members that travelled to London. Ismail also enquired whether she and Deputy Minister Fish Mahlalela were involved in every aspect and discussions with the board on the Tottenham Hotspur deal. In her written response, De Lille said the travel costs for the four board members amounted to R523 274.97.

“SA Tourism indicated that four members are the chairpersons of the sub-committees of the board, led by the chairperson,” she said. De Lille also said she was not part of any aspect of the discussions as she was new to the portfolio. “Records of the tourism portfolio committee of 7 February 2023 indicate that the former minister did inform the committee that she was not involved.

“Furthermore, the Deputy Minister indicated that he was not involved.” In a separate question, DA MP Manny de Freitas asked about the date former minister Lindiwe Sisulu was informed of the proposed sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club for the first time. “I was not appraised by the former minister on when she was informed of the proposed sponsorship other than what was published in the media and a statement released by her former office on 1 February 2022, in which the former minister confirmed that she was not consulted on the deal,” De Lille said.