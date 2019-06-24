Athlone Stadium File picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The future of the SA Football Association (Safa) in Cape Town and local soccer operations remain unclear, following the City’s successful defence of its position, for occupants to vacate a section of Athlone Stadium. On Friday, the Western Cape High Court ruled in favour of the City and dismissed the application for an interdict brought by those making use of the stadium facilities.

The effects of the eviction on games and transfer deadlines is unclear but, in a circular, the organisation announced the Coca-Cola Amateur Cup, for U18 and seniors, due to start yesterday, was postponed because they had been locked out of the stadium.

Safa Cape Town president Bennett Bailey yesterday said the organisation needed time to study the judgment and, at a meeting this week, would have a clearer idea on a way forward.

Five of the occupants of the 3rd floor, East Wing of the Athlone Stadium, brought an urgent application before the Western Cape High Court to apply for an interdict to prevent the City from evicting them or locking them out.

City Economic Opportunities And Asset Management director Kelcy Le Keur said following the unsuccessful court action, three occupants decided to vacate the premises, while others advised the City of intention to vacate.

“The space occupied in the East Wing remains non-compliant, which is in contravention of the National Building Regulations and the City of Cape Town by-law relating to community fire safety. As a result of this non-compliance, the City has been issued with a Summary Abatement Notice, which prohibits the usage of the entire East Stand,” Le Keur said.

The City said it has engaged with the affected parties since November last year, for all non-operational stadium occupants to meet the necessary compliance issues, she said.

“The implications of the non-compliance (i.e. the shutting down of the stadium) and the impact on the broader community was highlighted in every engagement with the occupants, including the administrative arm of Safa Cape Town. The refusal of a few occupants to comply has led to the shutdown of the facility on June 20, 2019.”

Bailey said the City had effectively crippled the federation’s collection of its daily revenue and denied its 120000 members access to play football locally, because the player registration card facility was locked down.

Bailey said a plan had been created to ensure compliance, but was left shocked when they were locked out.

“Where must we go to? We have no space,” Bailey said.

He said the federation did not have taxpayer money to fight the City, it may take action through legal means.