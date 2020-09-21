Saldanha Bay speaker probed for fraud, corruption and meddling

Cape Town - Former Saldanha Bay Municipality DA ward 13 councillor, Sucilla Vantura, has lodged a criminal complaint against municipal speaker Olwene Daniels, for alleged fraud, corruption and illegal administrative interference. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said an investigation was ongoing. “A case of extortion, corruption and fraud were registered at Vredenburg SAPS, involved parties cannot be confirmed. No one has been charged for the said crimes yet, investigation is ongoing.” Vantura resigned as a ward councillor in July, saying that she couldn’t “continue to serve a racist party and a white cabal”. Following her resignation, she charged that the DA leadership blocked and undermined her vision in Vredenburg.

“The mayor took unilateral decisions and cut housing projects meant for poor communities such as Laingville. Our people are forced into hokkies and Wendy houses as backyard dwellers as the DA has no intention to build houses, or address the socio-economic challenges of Vredenburg and Saldanha Bay in general,” she said.

The now-Good Party candidate said the complaints relate to the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) .

Daniels said she saw the allegations as “unfounded and untested and I don’t deem it necessary to react to this”.

