Salwa regard Justice Maya as pace-setter for women legal practitioners

CAPE TOWN - The South African Women Lawyers Association (Sawla) says Supreme Court of Appeal president Judge Mandisa Maya’s candidacy for chief justice presents a historic opportunity for the country to demonstrate its commitment to address gender inequality. Hailing from the Eastern Cape town of Tsolo, Justice Maya was recommended by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) following last week’s interviews, which included acting Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo and Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

Earlier this week, the National Association of Democratic Lawyers (Nadel) also expressed its support for her recommendation, saying this was based on her qualifications, integrity, ability and efficiency in leading the country’s courts. Sawla on Wednesday congratulated and commended Justice Maya for the courage, tolerance and professionalism she displayed throughout the interviews, notwithstanding what they described as the “blatantly misogynistic attitude and conduct” of some commissioners who “used the interviews as a platform for their personal and political interests”. “President Maya’s candidature and her impeccable track record remain untainted. Her credentials are unassailable and her recommendation as the most suitable candidate can only be rejected by misogynists.”

Sawla said it regarded Justice Maya as the pace setter for competent women legal practitioners to avail themselves for judicial vacancies and not be intimidated by few individuals and organisations who were “determined to preserve the judiciary and the legal profession for middle-aged men”. “Sawla applauds our country’s male leaders, including members of the judiciary, who have a demonstrable record of endeavouring to achieve gender equality within their areas of work in our country,” they added. “While the power to appoint the chief justice vests with the President of South Africa, Sawla hopes and believes that the recognition of Justice Maya by the Judicial Service Commission as the most suitable candidate to lead our country’s entire judiciary has put paid to the lip service about gender equality.”