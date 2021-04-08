Samora Machel residents in door-to-door search for suspects who attacked city workers

Cape Town - SAMORA Machel residents yesterday went on a door-to-door search for four suspects involved in an attack on City water officers, which left one in hospital after a bullet narrowly missed his spine. The City has, since the incident, temporarily withdrawn its services in the area. The four suspects also robbed the City team of belongings such as wallets and cellphones, while they were busy repairing a collapsed sewer in Helen Joseph Street. The supervisor, who was also the driver, was shot and will need to undergo surgery. Councillor Sithembiso Mzobe said the suspects are being sought by residents.

“What they did was embarrassing, now the City has to withdraw its services because of these young boys who can’t think properly and that affects us as a community. We have been to the suspects houses and I believe that someone has ’whispered to them’ because now, they are on the run but we will continue to search for them, working closely with the police.

“The boys are known in the community, it’s just a matter of time till we find them. What they did affects the whole community and to be honest, no City official will again want to work in our area. We will engage with the City and as from now, the community will be part of the escort that protects the officials,” said Mzobe.

City Water and Waste mayco member Xanthea Limberg has condemned the violent attack.

“It is unconscionable to target staff who are on site going about their public service duties, and the City will do everything in its power to assist the SAPS in its efforts to bring the guilty parties to book. The safety and well-being of staff must be prioritised and as such, teams have been withdrawn from Samora Machel until it is safe for them to return. Sadly, this negatively impacts service delivery to residents.”

