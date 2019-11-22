Isaacs was charged in June with “failing to obey a lawful instruction” after she refused an order from a senior officer.
In August, she announced that she had changed legal representatives and the matter was postponed until this month.
Isaacs works as a clinical forensic pathologist at 2 Military Hospital in Wynberg, and has been a member of the SANDF for the past 10 years.
Labour specialist Nazeema Mohamed, who is legally advising Isaacs, said the Legal Resources Centre was now representing the major.