Cape Town - The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) will be deployed across the country to assist police with crime prevention during the EFFs planned national shutdown on Monday, March 20. Parliament spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, said Operation Prosper will comprise 3 474 SANDF members, effective from March 17 to April 17, 2023.

Mothapo said National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson, Amos Masondo, were informed by President Cyril Ramaphosa of the deployment of the SANDF for service, in cooperation with police for the prevention and combating of crime as well as maintenance; and preservation of law and order. “The correspondence to the Presiding Officers, dated 17 March 2023, indicated that 3 474 members of SANDF have been deployed, effective from 17 March 2023 to 17 April 2023. “The employment is in line with Section 201(2) (a) of the Constitution of South Africa of 1996 and Section 19 of the Defence Act of 2002.