Sandile Buthelezi cleared, reinstated as accounting officer after suspension

CAPE TOWN - Health Department director general Dr Sandile Buthelezi has been reinstated to his role as the accounting officer with effect from Monday following his suspension. Buthelezi was placed on precautionary suspension over his alleged role in the Digital Vibes saga.

Dr Nicholas Crisp, deputy director-general responsible for National Health Insurance, had been assigned to act in the role until the process concluded. In June, former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize was replaced by his then deputy Dr Joe Phaahla over the Digital Vibes matter. He was accused of allegedly putting pressure on departmental officials to award a controversial R150 million tender to Digital Vibes, a company owned by Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha, alleged to be friends of Mkhize and his family. The department on Monday said Buthelezi had been cleared of all charges.

“This follows the release of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into the Digital Vibes contract in which a number of officials were implicated, including Dr Buthelezi. He was placed on precautionary suspension to allow the investigation process to run smoothly, and subsequently underwent a disciplinary hearing process chaired by a retired judge. “He was cleared of all charges levelled against him at the hearing process, hence his return to the office. The Ministry of Health would like to wish Dr Buthelezi all the best in fulfilling his duties,” the Health Ministry said. Before taking special leave, Mkhize conceded that the R150m contract was irregular. He claimed that he had not benefited from it personally and that he did not declare a conflict of interest because he believed there was none.