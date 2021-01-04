SANParks helicopter badly damaged in crash

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Repairs to a South African National Parks (SANParks) helicopter are not likely after it crashed shortly after take-off at the weekend. At the weekend, SANParks spokesperson, Reynold Thakuli, confirmed their airbus crashed on Saturday morning. “SANParks Airbus AS350B-3+ (Squirrel) helicopter was damaged after losing control during take off from Cape Town International Airport.” According to a statement SANParks said the pilot who was flying alone during the incident only suffered minor injuries and received medical attention. “The aircraft is based in Cape Town to assist with aerial law enforcement and conservation management operations in the Table Mountain National Park and surrounding areas.

“The South African Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the relevant law enforcement authorities have been notified of the accident and a full investigation into the cause of the accident will be launched,” said Thakuli.

He added that damage to the aircraft was substantial.

“Damage... will be determined this coming week in conjunction with the CAA, our insurers and the aircraft manufacturer. If it is repairable, which is unlikely, the repairs will probably be beyond what is economical.

“A new aircraft will be in the region of R 40 000 000. The aircraft is at a secure facility in Cape Town where the investigation will be launched,” said Thakuli.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) did not respond to questions on Sunday.

[email protected]

Cape Times