Cape Town – Table Mountain Watch has praised SA National Parks for helping to track down a Rhodesian ridgeback, Rusty, that had gone missing over three days.
The dog was last spotted at about 2pm on Friday above UCT and towards Rhodes Memorial on Table Mountain, after it had apparently bolted through gates.
Messages had been put out on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp groups to help find Rusty, drawing a large response.
Anastasia Saliukova posted on Facebook on Friday: "I saw him running on M3 today opposite Newlands Forest. I wish I knew he was missing earlier."
"Various sightings through Saturday but nothing much until one of the SANParks-Table Mountain National Park tactical rangers spotted him yesterday just after 2pm," Table Mountain Watch posted on Sunday.