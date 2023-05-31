SAPS offer R50 000 reward for information on murder of Wally Rhoode’s son

Cape Town – The police are offering a reward of up to R50 000 for anyone with information that will lead to the arrest and successful conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for the murder of Warren Rhoode, the son of SAPS presidential protection services head General Wally Rhoode. Warren Rhoode, 30, was found dead with multiple stab wounds under mysterious circumstances.

Police spokesperson André Traut said Rhoode’s body was discovered on April 22, at about 8.20pm, close to Sandelhout Street in Thubelitsha, Delft. “His vehicle, a black VW Polo which he was driving at around the time of his death, is still missing, and it is suspected that he was killed during a robbery, possibly in the Delft area,” Traut said. The police have released photographs of Rhoode’s vehicle.

“A reward of up to R50 000 is offered to any person who can assist with information which will lead to the arrest and successful conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for the murder of Rhoode. “All information will be treated confidentially and you may remain anonymous,” Traut said. Slain Warren Rhoode Anyone with information can contact Colonel Eddie Clark on 082 469 1531, contact Crime Stop on 0860010111, or SMS Crime Line on 32211 or use the mobile application My SAPS.