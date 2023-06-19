Sardine Run revives Eastern Cape tourism

Cape Town - The much-anticipated annual Sardine Run, where thousands of fish and predators move along the northern coast, has been hailed as a major boost for tourism in the Eastern Cape.

Millions of sardines swim together during this time, attracting a feeding frenzy of wildlife and aquatic predators, and attracting tourists from all over the world. The fish normally migrate from the Eastern Cape waters, moving north to the South Coast of Kwa-Zulu Natal. Sardine Run operator in Port St Johns, Offshore Africa co-owner Debbie Smith, said the natural event was one of the greatest migrations in the world.

“It’s not just about the Sardine Run, it is also about everything else that’s following the sardines. “People are able to see different species of whales, sharks, dolphins and more. “People come from all over the world just for the experience. It’s typically in June until the end of July.

“But it’s an adventure of nature and we don’t know for sure what day they will actually stop coming through our area,” she said. Sea enthusiasts travel from all over the world to be part of the adventure. Francis Couto, who travelled from Mozambique, said he heard about the Sardine Run from friends five years ago, and since then he had wanted to experience it.

“A few friends came to the Sardine Run in Port St Johns a few times, and they always come back boasting about what they saw and experienced. “They kept telling me, I have to come and experience it. “I’ve actually always wanted to come and did not have time in the previous years. This is my first Sardine Run. “I have been in the ocean four times since I arrived in Port St Johns and all I can say is that it is beyond my expectations and it is an experience by itself,” he said.

OR Tambo District Municipality spokesperson Zimkhitha Macingwane said the event always gave a major boost to local businesses in Port St Johns. “The Sardine Run always brings a positive spin on Port St Johns and surrounding areas. People from across the world flock to our coastline, giving our local B&Bs an opportunity to host tourists, international and locals alike. “It also creates an opportunity for our local crafters to display their craft work and make money for themselves,” she said.

Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency chief executive Vuyani Dayimani said the Sardine Run was an extraordinary phenomenon that made the province a must-visit winter destination. “Nature’s awe-inspiring display of millions of sardines in migration, accompanied by a marine extravaganza of dolphins, whales, and birds, is a must see. “But our winter offerings don’t end there, from the renowned National Arts Festival in Grahamstown to the lively Kirkwood Wildsfees.