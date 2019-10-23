Cape Town – The cost of treating the 7.9 million people living with HIV in South Africa has become a problem that could soon be a bigger financial burden than the Eskom disaster, says the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
It costs R3 899 to treat each patient for a year and if all are treated, the total bill would be R30.8 billion. Eskom’s total earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortisation amount to R32 billion a year.
In addition, there are 4 500 new infections every week and that would increase treatment costs by R896.8 m a year.
The sheer scale of the HIV problem and the associated TB infections dwarfs the financial problems of both SAA and the SABC.
Chamber president Geoff Jacobs says this means the ship of state that is South Africa has two big holes in its hull below the waterline.