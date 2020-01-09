SA's top 2019 matric 'didn’t really do any extra work'









Matrics celebrate after collecting their results at the Centre of Science and Technology in Khayelitsha yesterday. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Consistent hard work, engaging teachers and family support were some of the factors that contributed to the success of the top matriculants in the country. Thousands of jubilant matrics collected their final results at schools across the province yesterday. Among them, the top three in the country – Madelein Dippenaar, Gary Allen and Anuoluwa Makin – all hailed from the Western Cape. The province also accounts for two of the top three maths pupils. The provincial pass rate for the 2019 matric exams improved from 81.5% to 82.3%.

Dippenaar, from Paarl Gimnasium High, who was placed first in the country, said she did not expect the accolade.

“I actually felt very negative after the exams, but the more I thought about it, the more positive I started to feel.

“I started thinking maybe I could come first in the Western Cape, but not the whole country.”

Dippenaar said she stuck to what she knew, working hard to achieve her results.

“I didn’t really do any extra work, I have been a consistent learner since Grade 8 and I worked very hard. I wanted to be first in my school.

“My father is completely shocked, it was nice to see him emotional, it really warms my heart,” Dippenaar said.

She planned to study molecular biology at Stellenbosch University (SU).

Rondebosch High School’s Allen, who came second in the country, said he was overwhelmed with his results.

“You work really hard throughout the year and something like this is just the cherry on top. I’m super happy with my results and couldn’t ask for anything more,” he said.

He plans to study electrical engineering at SU.

“I love computers, programming and everything to do with the fourth industrial revolution,” he said.

Makinde took third spot in the country, the first time Milnerton High School has featured in the top three.

“I used to play netball but this year I stopped because it required a lot of energy and I didn’t want to be tired.

“I wanted to be able to have enough energy to study. I needed to be focused.

“A lot of the teachers would go the extra mile in explaining so you understand and they were very willing to help.

“They gave good advice that helped with work, and I am grateful for that.”

Makhinde is still deciding whether to study mechatronic engineering at UCT or SU.

Her school principal, Paul Besener, said they were extremely proud to have a pupil in the top three.

“We are so excited. Again we got a 100% pass rate. The real measure is university passes and that is 85.6%; that’s superb, especially for a government school. Anu is an added bonus.”

Cape Times