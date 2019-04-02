“We regret the inconvenience to beneficiaries, and we would like to point out that the gold Sassa card also gives beneficiaries the option of accessing their cash at any ATM or supermarket,” the Post Office said. File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries were left stranded after the Maitland post office was robbed of an undisclosed amount on Monday. Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “The circumstances surrounding a robbery at the Maitland post office at around 7.15am are being investigated by police. Three armed suspects fled with cash and are yet to be arrested.”

Post Office spokesperson Martie Gilchrist said their security measures have been improved since they embarked on the Sassa project.

“Staff have received trauma counselling. The office is not in a position to confirm any amount that was taken. The police investigation is not yet finalised.

“We regret the inconvenience to beneficiaries, and we would like to point out that the gold Sassa card also gives beneficiaries the option of accessing their cash at any ATM or supermarket.”

She said the post office was not operational yesterday and they were hoping it will be reopened today should the police indicate they have completed their investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times