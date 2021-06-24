Saudi woman falls to her death at Storms River Mouth

Cape Town - A Saudi Arabia national fell to her death from a height on to rocks at Storms River Mouth, says the NSRI. Lodewyk van Rensburg, the NSRI Oyster Bay station commander, said their crew, SA National Parks rangers, SAPS, provincial paramedics, Kareedouw Fire and Rescue Services responded to the scene where the 48- year-old woman was declared deceased.

“It appears that the female was with her husband and two males, one believed to be a guide, when she fell from a height onto rocks,” said Van Rensburg NSRI crew and SANParks rangers recovered the body of the female with police cooperation. “The body of the female has been taken into the care of EC Government Health Forensic Pathology Services. Police have opened an inquest docket. Condolences are conveyed to the family of the deceased female,” he said.

SANParks has committed to providing the woman’s husband who was part of the tour, with all the required support. “SANParks sends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of a female tourist who suffered a fatal fall on a trail leading to the suspension bridge in Tsitsikamma National Park. ’’The Park Rangers and National Sea Rescue Institute successfully retrieved the body of the deceased. The SAPS has since transported it to Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) for pathology.