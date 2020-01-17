Among those awarded for their outstanding achievements were the top three pupils in the country, Madelein Dippenaar from Paarl Gimnasium, Gary Allen from Rondebosch Boys’ High School, and Anuoluwa Makinde from Milnerton High School.
The class received a range of awards in celebration of their 82.3% pass rate in the province. Among them was the most improved high school, schools with the highest number of bachelor passes, as well as the top performing schools and pupils.
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said there was a little disappointment that the province moved from third place to place fourth nationally.
“No team is happy to see their ranking drop down the league table. But we must keep our eyes on the real prize: ensuring that we get better every single year, giving our youth the best possible opportunities to make a meaningful difference in their lives and our country,” she said.