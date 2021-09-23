Sea Point residents up in arms over plan to sell booze at BP

CAPE TOWN - The Sea Point, Fresnaye and Bantry Bay (SFB) Ratepayers and Residents Association has called on residents to oppose a liquor licence application at a petrol station, currently open for public comment. The SFB said they were alerted to the liquor licence application for the BP garage located on Regent Road at the Pick n Pay Express convenience store, which operates 24 hours a day.

The closing date for comments on the application is September 27, and residents have been called to oppose the application. A poster by the SFB reads: “Do we need any more evidence against mixing alcohol with driving? The close proximity to a school, old age care and religious facilities, tourist and transport hub makes your objection even more important.” The call to action comes after BP SA recently announced that they became the first petrol station with a wine to-go offer through the Pick n Pay Express forecourt convenience store, after being issued a licence to trade.

BP head of convenience, Belinda Petersen, previously said the wine to-go option was initiated with customer convenience in mind. “As a brand that emphasises safety and convenience, we are excited to offer wine takeaway sales through Pick n Pay Express for customers looking to pop in and out ... to go pop the cork at home,” Petersen had said. Enquiries to BP SA were unanswered by deadline.

Anti-drunk driving organisations, the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in SA (Saapa) and South Africans against Drink Driving (Sadd), have called for a moratorium on the issuing of such liquor licences to retailers at petrol stations. In a campaign led by Saapa, the organisation said they are concerned that while these applications are for grocery stores located at petrol stations, it could spiral to fully-fledged wine and liquor stores. “Our concern is that, once the selling of wine has become the norm, the forecourt shops, like supermarkets before them, will begin to apply for full liquor licences to sell all alcoholic beverages,” Saapa said.