Search and rescue continues at collapsed building in George

Grim scenes are playing out at the collapsed building in Victoria Street, in George, where the death toll has risen to five this morning. In the most recent update by the George Local Municipality, spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose said 26 patients have been rescued while 49 remain unaccounted for.

Services at the scene where a building under construction on Victoria Street, George, collapsed. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers Edwards-Klose said: “Twenty-six patients have been removed from the rubble of the collapsed multi-story construction site at 75 Victoria Street, leaving 49 persons unaccounted for. 75 construction workers were present on the site at the time of the collapse, which occurred at 2.09 pm on May 6. “Three teams of rescue personnel are currently working on three different areas within the site of the collapsed building.” Further updates are expected during the day as the scene remains an active search-and-rescue operation.

“Should any member of the public wish to provide safety goggles, headlamps, drinking water, energy drinks, wine gums, or food for the emergency services while they are on site, kindly deliver to the tent site via Ivy Street at 79 Victoria St, Delplan Consulting, which is being manned by Gift of the Givers and Herman Pienaar of LoveGeorge, which will remain operational,” added Edwards-Klose. Construction gloves are also needed, and the items can also be delivered to the GRDM Fire Station, on Pearl Road, Tamsui Industria.