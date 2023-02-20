Search continues for missing 22-year-old German tourist Nick Frischke

Cape Town – The search continues for missing German tourist, 22-year-old Nick Frischke, who was last seen visiting the V&A Waterfront on Valentine’s Day. Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, said Frischke arrived in South Africa on February 6 and stayed at an Airbnb in Pinelands.

Frischke’s dad, Tom Frischke, posted on Facebook that all his son’s belongings were still at the Airbnb. On February 17, Tom Frischke wrote: “We miss Nick. He is currently on holiday in Cape Town and has lost contact since Wednesday. He also did not come home on Wednesday and Thursday in his accommodation (in Pinelands). All his stuff is still there. Thursday he signed up for a surf course and he never showed up for. We don't know what to do and think that he is in a helpless situation. The mountain guard and local police, as well as the Germans, are informed.” Swartbooi said Frischke did not speak English well.

“Pinelands police are seeking the assistance of the public to trace 22-year-old Nick Frischke, a German tourist who arrived in South Africa on Monday 6 February 2023. “Reports suggested that Nick was a resident at a local Air Bed and Breakfast in Pinelands. “On Tuesday, 14 February 2023 at around 10am, he left the premises on foot and never returned.

“At the time of his disappearance, he was last seen wearing blue denim shorts with white takkies and a beige T-shirt and a backpack. “He was seen in a local store in the V&A Waterfront. “It is imperative to note that Nick does not speak English very well,” Swartbooi said.

