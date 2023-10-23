Search for Macassar boy, 9 who went missing in river continues

The search for missing 9-year-old Mbongi Esau from Macassar, who disappeared in a river, continued at the weekend. Mbongi Esau from Smartie Town went missing at about 4.30pm on Thursday after he went for a swim with two friends.

Residents rallied behind Mbongi’s family, joining authorities in an extensive search. Some teachers from Marvin Park Primary School, where Mbongi was doing Grade 3 also assisted in the search. According to police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie, resources including police divers, a K9 unit and EMS rescue teams were dispatched.

“(The boy) was reported missing by his family early Friday morning after he and friends allegedly went for a swim. “The friends later took members of the police (to) where he allegedly disappeared under the water. It is presumed that he had drowned. The search for the boy continues,” said Pojie. Community leader Waseemah Flaendorp said Mbongi’s loved ones were heartbroken.

“The mother is understandably devastated and just wants her child to be found soon. He was the youngest. What happened here is heartbreaking. Mbongi Esau from Smartie Town went missing at about 4.30pm on Thursday after he went for a swim with two friends. We could have lost three children. The problem is that children are bored here. There are no recreational activities so children play in dangerous places. This is something we have raised before,” she said.