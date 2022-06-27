Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, June 27, 2022

Search for missing Muizenberg sisters continues one month on

Vanessa Mubaiwa and Kimberley Mubaiwa went missing on May 27, 2022. Picture: Supplied

Published 4h ago

Cape Town - In an effort to locate his missing daughters, Douglas Mubaiwa has pleaded with the public to help fund the appointment of a private investigator to find Vanessa Mubaiwa,18, and Kimberley Mubaiwa, 21.

The Mubaiwa sisters went missing a month ago, on May 27.

According to information, they were on their way to the library and have not been seen since.

Mubaiwa said the search for his daughters continued as they followed up on all leads.

"We have not been able to appoint a private investigator yet. We are still looking for funding to assist in this," said Mubaiwa.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the sisters were last seen when they left their residence in Capricorn, Muizenberg.

"At the time of their disappearance Vanessa was wearing brown pants and a brown striped jacket and Kimberley was wearing a black jeans, a blue denim jacket and white running shoes," said Twigg.

According to reports, the pair were alleged to have been seen in a white Honda but CCTV footage showed it was not the Mubaiwa sisters who had gotten into the vehicle near Muizenberg Library.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the missing sisters or who can assist with the investigation is requested to contact Captain Steven Lewis at Muizenberg Detective Branch on 082 469 2694 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Cape Times

