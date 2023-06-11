Search for Mkhwebane’s successor gets into motion

Cape Town – The ad hoc committee mandated to search for the successor of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has adopted its programme and an advertisement calling for nominations for the position. The committee, which has until the end of August to finish its work, was appointed on May 25.

According to the committee’s programme, the advertisement for the nomination of a suitable candidate would be published on June 12 until July 7. The consolidation of information on CVs and the publishing of the nominees CVs for public comments will take place from July 10-21. The short-listing of candidates will take place between July 24-28.

The preparations for interviews and the screening of shortlisted candidates will take place on August 1 until August 18. The interviews will take place on August 21 until August 25, and will be followed by deliberations and recommendation to the National Assembly on August 29 until August 31. The successful candidate will be appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa for a seven-year term when his or her nomination is supported by 60% of members in the National Assembly.

Mkhwebane’s non renewable term ends on October 14. According to the Constitution and the Public Protector Act, the Public Protector must be a South African citizen and “fit and proper person to hold the particular office”. The Public Protector Act also provides that the office-bearer must be a person, who for 10 years, was a judge, practiced as or was an admitted advocate or attorney and qualified to be admitted as an advocate or attorney and has lectured in law at a university.

The office-bearer should have specialised knowledge or experience in the administration of justice, public administration or public finance, has been a MP or has any combination of the above experience. DA MP Werner Horn supported the programme in principle saying the CVs should be published and public comments invited. “We will be in support of such a step. Public comment and participation are necessary and hopefully will enrich our ability to make a sound decision,” Horn said.

ANC MP Bulelani Magwanishe came out in support of the programme. Magwanishe said there should be a meeting with Minister of State Security Khumbudzo Ntshavheni to ask that she provide dedicated support for screening. “If we just give them the dates we have agreed to, I doubt they will be able to do in two weeks

“We must always sit on them to be able to meet the required time,” he said. Committee chairperson, Cyril Xaba, however said they did not have much time to execute their mandate as they essentially had two and half months. “This period coincides with our recess or constituency period.