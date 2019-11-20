Cape Town – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the rape and murder of Jesse Hess and the slaying of her 85-year-old grandfather, Chris Lategan, in August in their Parow flat.
The suspect is due to appear in court today with a 31-year-old relative of Hess, David van Boven.
"A 37-year-old man was also arrested yesterday and will appear with the 31-year-old in the Bellville Magistrate's Court today on the murder charge," Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said on Wednesday.
Police had indicated that they would be making another arrest after Van Boven appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of rape, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances for an unrelated case.
Van Boven was arrested in Struisbaai, near Hermanus, on Thursday for the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Hanover Park last week Monday, after he was positively identified by the child’s mother, who allegedly caught him in the act.