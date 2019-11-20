Second Jesse Hess murder suspect to appear in court









Jesse Hess Picture: Supplied Cape Town – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the rape and murder of Jesse Hess and the slaying of her 85-year-old grandfather, Chris Lategan, in August in their Parow flat. The suspect is due to appear in court today with a 31-year-old relative of Hess, David van Boven. "A 37-year-old man was also arrested yesterday and will appear with the 31-year-old in the Bellville Magistrate's Court today on the murder charge," Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said on Wednesday. Police had indicated that they would be making another arrest after Van Boven appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of rape, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances for an unrelated case. Van Boven was arrested in Struisbaai, near Hermanus, on Thursday for the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Hanover Park last week Monday, after he was positively identified by the child’s mother, who allegedly caught him in the act.

Van Boven had reportedly been taken in for questioning soon after Jesse’s murder.

The court heard on Friday Van Boven had been out on parole for charges of rape and drug-related crimes. The case was postponed to February 14 for further investigation.

Van Boven was remanded in custody after he opted to not apply for bail.

Hess, a first-year UWC theology student, who would have turned 19 last month, was found dead on her bed, while Lategan was found tied up and gagged in the toilet of their one-bedroom flat in Parow.

A TV set, two cellphones and Hess’s backpack were stolen from the flat.

The Hess family were shocked by Jesse's murder as she grew up in front of Van Boven and would meet at special occasions and family celebrations, Jesse's aunt, Sandy Hess, told the Cape Times.

She said Van Boven didn’t attend Jesse’s funeral or 19th birthday commemoration.

