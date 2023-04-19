Second suspect held in connection with murder of six men at house in Ocean View

Cape Town – A second suspect has been arrested on murder charges, following the killing of six men in Ocean View. This comes after three suspects stormed out of a white VW Polo last Wednesday, and forcefully entered an Ocean View house in Neptune Lane, where they shot and killed five people.

The sixth person was later declared dead in hospital. “A second suspect, a 29-year-old man, was arrested on murder charges,” police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg said. A suspect, aged 20, was arrested and detained on Tuesday.

Both the suspects were expected to appear in the Simon's Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa, said at the time: “Reports from the scene indicate that a vehicle pulled up in front of a house in Neptune Lane in Ocean View at approximately 10:50. The occupants of the vehicle went inside the house and started shooting at individuals inside the premises. “Five men between the ages of 20 and 50 were killed as a result while a sixth person who was transported to a medical facility after sustaining gunshot wounds, was confirmed as having died upon arrival in hospital,” Potelwa had said.