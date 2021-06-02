Security withdrawn for widow of murdered cop Charl Kinnear

Cape Town - The Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) has allegedly withdrawn its protection services provided to slain top cop Charl Kinnear’s widow, Nicolette.

A leaked document seen by the Cape Times reads that the instruction on Monday came from acting provincial commissioner Thembisile Patekile.

“On the basis of the instruction received on 2021-05-31 by acting provincial commissioner, major general Patekile, members of the AGU will withdraw from guard duties on 2021-06-01 at 6am.

“This will include both static and close protection duties that were provided to you,” reads the document.

Nicolette on Tuesday confirmed that the said document was delivered to her and it was signed by the acting unit commander of the AGU, Karl Wienand, but she is not aware of the reasons.

“I have been in discussions with various other people and at this stage, I don't know what is happening.

“I'm not at home at the moment, so I'm not sure if they have been withdrawn or not.

“I am upset about it and there have been various issues, and Colonel Wienand hasn't been making my life easy.

“I don't know where things stand at the moment and it's difficult for me to say anything and I'm hoping that I will receive some kind of communication from someone or somewhere,” said Nicolette.

SAPS did not respond to questions as to why Nicolette’s protection was withdrawn but said that security issues of individuals are best not discussed in public.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: “Issues of security and/or guard duties for certain individuals as a result of an identified threat are best not discussed in the public domain.

“It is therefore recommended that the affected parties raise whatever concerns they have about their safety and security with the relevant authority within SAPS.”

Kinnear was gunned down outside his home in Bishop Lavis, in September last year.

Amaal Jantjies, Janick Adonis, and their co-accused Farez Smith face five counts of conspiracy to commit murder and five counts of attempted murder after they allegedly plotted and attempted to throw a hand grenade at the Kinnear home on November 22, 2019, with the intention of killing Kinnear, his wife and their two sons, as well as two AGU officers posted outside the Bishop Lavis residence.

The State alleged that Jantjies and Adonis were instructed by alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack, who has also been arrested and charged for the same offences as well as the eventual killing of Kinnear.

