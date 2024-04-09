Senior DA councillors named in alleged corruption, fraud, nepotism in Matzikama Municipality

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell says he is assessing a complaint relating to alleged corruption, fraud and nepotism against senior DA councillors in the Matzikama Municipality. The complaint by ANC Matzikama caucus chief whip Johan Muller followed allegations from a whistle-blower.

In the whistle-blower’s complaint, seen by the “Cape Times”, it is alleged that current appointments were being controlled by a councillor and senior municipal official. “Currently appointments are controlled by two board members. No appointment including EPWP (Expanded Public Works Programme) workers in Vanrhynsdorp may take place without the consent of (the) councillor.

He also decides himself about the amounts that the persons must earn and when contracts must be terminated. Several investigations were launched and there was even a recommendation from the MEC of Local Government that she (senior official) may not serve on any panel where senior appointments are made,” the complaint stated. The whistle-blower also cited an alleged incident where they had applied for a position which required an NQF level 6, but the senior official’s son who allegedly only has a matric, was appointed. The person further referenced a donation allegedly transferred into a private account on the recommendation of a senior manager in August last year, who allegedly said no money could be transferred into the municipality’s account.

“The money was transferred to a private institution under the pretext that it would be used for food parcels. “However, the food parcels were never bought. Photos of food parcels that were donated were forwarded to show that food parcels were handed over. However, the products were taken from the donations made by Transnet for flood victims,” the whistle-blower alleged. Muller said these allegations were all evidence of how the administration had “deteriorated under the DA rule” and he called for the immediate suspension of the officials and councillors implicated in the allegations.

“We are calling on the mayor to take action against all those implicated as most of these activities were conducted out of his office. The DA is always portraying itself as anti-corrupt and standing for good governance. We have written to the speaker to request an urgent council meeting so that council can apply its mind on how to deal with these matters,” Muller said. Bredell confirmed receipt of the complaint. “I can confirm that we are aware of the request to investigate in Matzikama.

“The Department of Local Government is currently assessing the request,” spokesperson for Bredell, Wouter Kriel, said. Mayor Johan van der Hoven said the allegations were investigated and he was waiting on feedback from Bredell on the next steps. “I regard the allegations as very serious, and all the allegations were investigated immediately. A report was made and sent to the MEC for local government in the Western Cape A Bredell. All the allegations were addressed in the report, and we are waiting for further direction from Bredell’s office. I am not considering a council meeting at this stage,” he said.