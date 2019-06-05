Serial rapist Mki Sikhangele. Tracy Adams/ANA

Serial rapist Sikhangele Mki has been denied leave to appeal his conviction and sentence at the Western Cape High Court. Mki was in September 2017 convicted on 30 counts of rape, 20 counts of kidnapping, four counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, 12 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, six counts of attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances, three counts of attempted robbery and two counts of robbery.

He was sentenced 15 life terms and 120 years' imprisonment.

Yesterday Mki’s application to appeal his conviction and sentence was denied by Western Cape High Court Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath.

Mki had previously entered into a plea and sentencing agreement, wherein he told the court “he was sorry for what he did and did not want to waste the court's time”.

His youngest victim was 11 years old and Mki admitted to raping some victims more than once. Nine of them were under the age of 16.

He detailed his gruesome deeds, confessing to robbing his victims at night or early in the morning.

“I would follow the victims, grab hold of them, threaten them at knifepoint by holding a knife to their necks, and would demand money and cellular phones. I would rob them of any money they had and take their cellular phones. I would take them to an isolated place and rape them,” read Mki’s plea.

The crimes were committed in Delft and Khayelitsha during 2011 and 2015.

Before Mki’s sentencing, State prosecutor Nokuzola Mbewana-Mthelelo had said victims “were defenceless. He does not deserve anything less than the life sentences he is facing”.

Mki had been linked to the multiple rapes through DNA.

Mbewana-Mthelelo had said the breakthrough in the investigation happened when Mki was given a five-year suspended sentence for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in 2014.

Mki’s samples were run through the DNA system, which is where he was positively linked to the rapes.

CAPE TIMES