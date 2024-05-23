Serial robber jailed for 18 years

A serial robber was sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment in the Oudtshoorn Regional Court this week. Brendon Prinsloo was jailed following the State’s evidence-backed arguments that proved that he was guilty of a count of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, seven counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said Prinsloo was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, 18 years’ imprisonment on the seven counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, as well as three years’ imprisonment for housebreaking with intent to steal and theft. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazilila. The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently and declared Prinsloo unfit to possess a firearm. “The spate of crimes committed by the Bridgton man started on August 26, 2017, when he brutally attacked his girlfriend, Lu-Anne Pote, after she informed him that she would visit her friend. He became jealous, and angry, and hit her with a stone on the head, with a wood saw on the back, kicked, and slapped her.

“He also hit her with a hockey stick which fractured her left arm as she attempted to cover her head. After she fell, he picked up a big stone and was about to throw it on her head when her mother intervened.” Regional prosecutor, Hyron Goulding, called 15 witnesses who testified of their ordeal at the hands of the accused. “On 3 March, 2019, at Kameel Road, Bridgton, Oudtshoorn, he threatened Relton Stuurman, 22, with a panga and robbed him of his cellphone valued at R200 and his Identity Document. This is after pretending to assist Stuurman after his vehicle broke down.

“On 25 August, 2019, at Dassie Road, Bridgton, Oudtshoorn, the accused, and a friend stabbed and robbed Stuart Harcombe, 50, of his cellphone worth R500. “Two weeks later, on 22 September 2019, Andre Dido, 34, was on his way home after walking his girlfriend to her home when Prinsloo and his friend confronted him. They robbed him of R4 000, a sweater and a hat. They threatened to fatally stab him as they robbed him,” said Ntabazalila. The NPA welcomed the sentence and said they hoped the residents of Bridgton and greater Oudtshoorn will breathe a sigh of relief as authorities did their best to rest the spate of violent crimes in their communities.