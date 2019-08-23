The family of Sergeant David Hoffman in the front row at his memorial service yesterday. Madrid Hoffman (left), David’s mother, Angela and Anika, his daughters, and Ashley, his widow. Photo: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) member David Hoffman has been remembered as a patriot who placed other people first. The 41-year-old Franschhoek sergeant was allegedly shot dead at a braai by Sergeant Marlon Appolis, a colleague, in Franschhoek at the weekend.

Appolis appeared in court earlier this week on a charge of culpable homicide and was released on R1 000 bail.

The incident, believed to have been an accident, is being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

It’s understood that he was trying to protect a stranger who was being chased by a mob when the shooting occurred.

Hoffman had a wife, Ashley, and two daughters, Anneka and Angela.

Speaking in the Dutch Reformed Church during Hoffman’s memorial service yesterday, Ashley said: “(On)Saturday my family lost its protector. The police (service) was his life, not just a salary. He was so proud of his work.

“I knew him since primary school. I remember our first day of school, when I had wet my pants. Everyone laughed but not David. He fetch a mop and bucket and cleaned the floor. I will never forget that day.”

Hoffman joined the ranks in 2005. In 2008, he was promoted to detective in Somerset West, until he was transferred to Stellenbosch in 2013. He joined the AGU when it was established last year.

His colleagues said he was an integral part of their operations.

Head of the AGU Andre Lincoln said the unit had been robbed of a dedicated officer and loving family man. He would remember Hoffman as the sergeant who was always smiling.

Police Minister Bheki Cele met and consoled the family before the ceremony.

“For us he was on duty as he put himself on the line and served. He was there at a social gathering so he could have said no, I’m not a policeman at this moment, this has nothing to do with me,” Cele said.

Hoffman will be buried tomorrow.

Cape Times