Seven Stellies cops held over theft of money

A Stellenbosch ward councillor has bemoaned alleged corrupt cops in the region, after seven police officers were arrested for allegedly failing to book in money they confiscated from suspects during a drug bust. Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, said a complainant had sent his two brothers to make a deposit at a local bank last Wednesday, when they were apprehended by the police officers who returned with them to a premises in Kayamandi.

A search of the premises was conducted and the brothers were arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs. However, the seven officers have since been charged for failing to declare and register the money they allegedly also confiscated during the raid. “The commander of the police members who executed the arrest received information that the money the members confiscated was never declared and registered.

“The members in question were searched and cash was recovered in their bags, jackets and vehicles. “Stellenbosch police arrested and detained the six males and one female on a charge of theft general,” Swartbooi said. He added that the officers appeared in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Ward 12 councillor in Stellenbosch, Ayanda Tomose said residents’ trust in officers had waded. “It’s very unfortunate and we can’t trust, even when we are being searched by the police. “This is not an isolated incident...“We call on the police ministry to root out all the bad apples in the service and leave dedicated officers who will uphold the law at all times,” he said.

Provincial police commissioner, Thembisile Patekile, welcomed the arrest of the seven members and said “no member of SAPS is above the law and they will continue to arrest suspects who find themselves on the wrong side of the law”. The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) said they would wait for the investigation to unfold before proceeding to make any comments on the incident. Popcru spokesperson, Richard Mamabolo said: “We take these allegations seriously, as they taint the good name of our many police men and women who continue to dedicate their efforts to keeping South Africans safe and fighting crime.