Cape Town – Several roads will be closed in the CBD from tomorrow in preparation for Tuesday's commemorative event to mark the 30th anniversary of the release of Nelson Mandela from prison.
South Africa’s first president served 27 years in prison – first on Robben Island and later in the Pollsmoor and Victor Verster (now known as the Drakenstein Correctional Centre) prisons.
According to the City of Cape Town Traffic Service, Darling Street and surrounds will have traffic restrictions in place from 1am on Monday until 10pm on Tuesday.
From 1am on Monday, no vehicles will be allowed to stop in front of City Hall between Parade and Corporation streets. From 9am on Monday, Darling Street will be reduced to two single lanes.
Then, from 6pm on Monday, Darling Street will be closed to traffic between Lower Plein and Buitenkant streets until the conclusion of the event the following day. Also, from this time, no parking will be permitted in Corporation and Parade streets.