Sharp K9 Bessie sniffs out dagga and tik in Vredendal worth more than R600k

Cape Town - Bessie, the police narcotics detection dog, helped police find nearly 30kg of dagga and 2kg of methamphetamine in Vredendal North. Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said Bessie was sent onto the premises in Oliver Tambo Street by his handler and reacted positively to the scent of drugs.

“As (police) were searching, they discovered 29 507 kilograms of dagga abandoned. “They continued executing further searches and were led to an address of a 20-year-old undocumented foreign national where they found 1 938 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of R678 300.

Police narcotics detection dog Bessie (centre) helped police find dagga and tik at a premises in Vredendal North. Picture: SAPS “The suspect was arrested and charged for dealing in drugs as well as the contravention of the Immigration Act. “The suspect will appear in the Vredendal Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 16 March 2023,” Gwala said. Separately, two suspects were arrested during a vehicle checkpoint in Mfuleni at the weekend, after they were found in possession of 30 mandrax tablets.