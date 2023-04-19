Shock as three Post Office tellers murdered in Eastern Cape

Cape Town - The SA Post Office (Sapo) has expressed sadness and shock at the fatal shooting of three of its employees in the Eastern Cape, while police are on a manhunt to find the suspects. The employees, Bongeka Nogoda, Luleka Mpambani and Yamkela Zimase, aged between 30 and 39, worked as tellers at the Bizana Post Office, and were murdered in Jaca on Monday.

Sapo said the employees were on their way from a Postbank/SASSA Pay Point to Flagstaff when they came under attack. Police confirmed that to date, no arrests have been made. “The suspects are still at large and the vehicle that was used by the suspects is red or maroon in colour.

“The make of the vehicle is unknown at this stage. A case of murder (three counts) was opened for further investigation," Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Majola Nkohli, said. It is alleged the suspects opened fire on a white Ford Ranger which was transporting the three female Sapo employees on a gravel road. Sapo said while the motive for the murders was not yet clear, its security and investigation services were working closely with the SAPS investigating team.

“The SA Post Office regrets the unnecessary loss of life and condemns these criminal acts. The SA Post Office sends its condolences and sympathies to the families and friends. “The SA Post Office will continue support the family during this difficult time,” said Sapo. In another incident on Tuesday, around 8am, it is alleged that three armed men targeted a Post Office in Flagstaff, held the employees at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and employees' cellphones before fleeing the scene.

Eastern Cape provincial commissioner, Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene condemned the incidents and activated a task team to track, trace and arrest the suspects involved in both incidents. “The team of seasoned investigators will not rest until the perpetrators are arrested and behind bars. We appeal to the communities to work with the police and to report any information that can assist in the investigation,” she said. Police are urging anyone with information that could assist with their investigation in the two cases to contact the investigating team on 082 301 7762 or via Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.