Shock as two EC high school learners gunned down

Cape Town - The Eastern Cape Education Department has reacted with shock to the deaths of two Majali Technical High School learners who were shot and killed on Friday. The two were allegedly gunned down while on their way home from visiting their school mates.

The department said the motive for the shooting was unknown at this stage. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said police in the Eastern Cape were investigating. “On Friday, April 21, at about 9pm, police were summoned to a complaint at a house near the tea plantation at Siqhozameni Locality.

“At the scene, police found two male bodies with several gunshot wounds. The two victims, aged 20 and 22, are believed to be learners at a local college. The circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation,” he said. Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade sent his condolences to both families. Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said both the deceased were from Lusikisiki.

“The learners died on their way to their place of residence after visiting their school mates from the local area. “Bullets were allegedly fired at the two learners as they walked past the Majola Tea Plantation. The incident took place on Friday. The motive for the shooting is unknown,” he said. Police have urged anyone with information to contact the investigating team on 082 635 1285 or anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or SMS Crime Line on 32211.