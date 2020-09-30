Shocked Samora Machel residents discover man’s body in ‘pool of blood’

Cape Town – Samora Machel residents woke to a horrifying discovery of a body of an unidentified man in Lillian Ngoyi Street yesterday. The body was discovered lying in a pool of blood by residents who were on their way to work. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the circumstances leading to the death of the man believed to be in his twenties were being investigated. “A murder case was registered for investigation. According to reports, SAPS members on patrol received a complaint and on their arrival they found the body of a male lying in the road, with a stab wound to the chest. “The suspect/s is unknown and yet to be arrested. The motive for this incident is unknown at stage”

Resident Nomaindia Mbalo said she saw the dead man on her way to work and thought it was someone who had been drinking.

“Upon approaching the body I saw the man lying in a pool of blood and didn’t seem to be breathing.

“It was so shocking to see someone murdered and left for dead like that.

“I am still shaken, I hope he is identified so that his family can know where their son is.

“It is just sad that this community has become a crime hot spot,” she said.

Meanwhile, Delft police are investigating a shooting that claimed the lives of three men in The Hague on Monday.

“Circumstances surrounding the death of three men aged 29, 30 and 35 are being investigated after they were shot and killed at around 2pm in The Hague, Delft by unknown suspects who are yet to be arrested,” said Van Wyk.

Anyone with any information about the incidents can anonymously call Crime Stop on 08600 10111, SMS Crime Line at 32211 or Alternatively use the MySAPS App.

