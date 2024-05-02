Siblings aged 1 and 8 killed in crossfire

Two more children have fallen victim to gun violence, this time siblings who were shot and killed in the crossfire in Gugulethu. Loyola Mfundisi, 8, and her one-year-old brother Khanide were shot on Monday afternoon while playing outside their home in the Lotus informal settlement.

The young girl was struck by a bullet while trying to take her brother inside their house after shots were fired. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said police were investigating two counts of murder following the shooting incident in NY3A. “According to reports, the victims were playing outside when unknown men started shooting at each other. The children were caught in the crossfire and were transported to a local hospital where they were declared deceased,” said Twigg.

The alleged shooters fled the scene and have yet to be arrested. The incident comes after a nine-year-old boy was shot and wounded at 4.40pm on Sunday during a shooting in Lotus River. Hours later in Francis Court, Parkwood, a girl aged 8 was among three people wounded in an incident in which one person was killed.

Gugulethu Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Ntandazo Gcingca said there would be fewer deaths if there was an improved focus on guns found in the streets. “We can never fathom what the family is going through, losing two children at the same time just like that,” said Gcingca. “Our problem in our communities is that we have a lot of firearms, and this extortion thing has exacerbated the number of criminals or gangs we have.” Molo Songololo director Patric Solomons said the high level of violence in communities needed a societal approach as children were bearing the brunt.

Ilitha Labantu’s spokesperson, Siya Monakali, said they would work closely with the police and other relevant stakeholders and support the family to ensure that justice was served. “We are deeply concerned by the spike in incidents of gang-related violence plaguing our communities.” Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said they would continue to deploy LEAP officers in the area to strengthen the police capacity.

Gugulethu is also among the areas that have been identified as a priority for CCTV cameras. “This is absolutely horrific and angers me deeply. These innocent children do not deserve this, and it cannot be justified in any way. “The little ones have been robbed of an entire life. It is vital that these murderers are found immediately so that they may be convicted.” Western Cape Community Policing Forum chairperson Francina Lukas said child murders were a stark reminder of the pervasive violence plaguing the province.

She called for the maximum sentence to be meted out against the perpetrators. “This tragic incident is part of a distressing pattern of violence gripping our province, particularly the City of Cape Town. We are conveying our sincerest condolences to the family and the community at large. “We can no longer tolerate the senseless losses in our communities. It is time to act decisively and ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions,” said Lukas.