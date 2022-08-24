Simon’s Town maritime learners qualify as day skippers in first for school

Cape Town - Nine maritime learners from the Lawhill Maritime Centre at Simon’s Town School have become the school’s first learners to qualify as SAMSA-accredited E-Class day skippers. The industry-recognised national qualification gives Nqobile Kuzwayo (Grade 12), Siphosethu Libalele (Grade12), Thobeka Mavundla (Grade 11), Anele May (Grade 12), Afikamathemba Mbaso (Grade 11), Xolisa Miggels (Grade 12), Sylvino October (Grade 12), Alwande Sithole (Grade 12) and Juvandre Williams (Grade 12) their licence to command a sailing or motor vessel of 9m and under.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We congratulate our learners on this excellent achievement, and I commend Lawhill Maritime Centre for making this fantastic opportunity available to their learners,” said Education MEC David Maynier. “An accredited, recognised qualification creates a clear pathway to work for our learners, and they have worked hard to take advantage of this opportunity.” To qualify as a SAMSA-certified Class-E day skipper, the nine learners were required to complete their pre-sea training with the NSRI, gain between 10 and 16 months of sea-time, pass the NSRI ‘’BravoBravo’’ (theoretical training) course and undergo intense mentorship.

May said: “I can only thank God for all the blessings He has given me. I am so happy with this achievement and want to encourage other young South Africans to consider a career in the maritime industry. The award-winning Lawhill maritime programme has, since its inception in 1995, helped young South Africans of all races pursue worthwhile careers in the maritime industry.” The achievement was made possible with the support of one of the Lawhill maritime programme’s funders, the General Botha Old Boys’ Bursary Association Fund (GBOBA BF), which has for more than 10 years invested extensively in the development of young aspiring sailors. The fund provides financial support and mentorship to Grade 10 to Grade 12 learners from predominantly Durban and Cape Town who participate in Simon’s Town School’s three-year maritime education programme.

Story continues below Advertisement