Cape Town – Police are searching for armed suspects following a robbery at Somerset Mall on Sunday morning in which an employee was injured.
Police spokesperson Andre Traut said the unidentified men fled the scene with designer sunglasses after attempting to rob a jewellery store, Van Deijl Jewellers, at gunpoint.
"Armed suspects attempted to perpetrate a robbery at a jewellery store but failed. They then proceeded to a sunglasses retail store and fled with sunglasses after holding the staff at gunpoint.
"One employee was injured when he fell. The suspects are yet to be arrested," Traut said.
Somerset Mall confirmed an attempted armed robbery at a jewellery store at 10.17am. No shots were fired during the incident.