Six arrested in Luke Fleurs murder case

The arrest of six suspects in the murder and hijacking case of Kaizer Chiefs soccer star Luke Fleurs has been welcomed as many continue to mourn his death. Fleurs, 24, who hails from Mitchells Plain, was shot and killed in a car hijacking incident in Honeydew, Johannesburg, on April 3.

Following the incident, Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni appointed a team from the provincial office to investigate and search for the suspects. Under the leadership of Major-General Mbuso Khumalo, Gauteng’s deputy provincial commissioner for crime detection, the team comprised various units including a tracking team, provincial investigation unit, national crime intelligence, drone unit, Honeydew detectives, Honeydew crime intelligence, CAP special operations, and Fidelity specialised services. The team has been working around the clock to ensure that suspects in the case were arrested and brought to book. Gauteng police have since confirmed that six suspects were arrested early Wednesday morning and Fleur’s car was recovered.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said: “The six suspects were traced and arrested in Slovoville, Soweto, in the early hours of Wednesday, while the vehicle, that was already stripped, was recovered on Monday.” Masondo said they believed that the suspects were part of a syndicate responsible for car hijacking incidents in Gauteng, and the search for more suspects continued. Last week, the Fleurs family and friends gathered at the petrol station where he was shot, coming together for a prayer gathering and to place flowers and balloons in remembrance of him.

Ubuntu Football Academy director Casey Prince, where Luke was enrolled from 2013 to 2018, described Fleurs as a fun-loving person, who was “the light in every room”. “People were always drawn to him. He had a cheeky mischievous smile. What made him special is that he embraced people, even when he achieved real success, he never felt too big for people. He was really loved and cherished.” Prince said after witnessing Fleur’s performance with the Mitchells Plain board team, they extended an invitation for him to participate in trials, leading to his subsequent selection.

During his time at the academy he lived in residence and attended a private school. “His relationship with the other boys was also very close. By 15, you started to see this could go somewhere...” On the incident, Prince said it was “heart shattering”.