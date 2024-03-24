Six suspects arrested in foiled robbery

Six suspects have been arrested in Johannesburg after a foiled robbery earlier on Sunday and they will appear in court once charged. The alleged robbers were found in possession of a number of firearms and live ammunition, said police spokesperson Mavela Masondo.

Masondo said police intercepted a courier company bakkie and a private bakkie with six armed suspects who were allegedly en route to commit a robbery in Sandton on Sunday. “The suspects were found in possession of two rifles and three pistols loaded with live rounds of ammunition. Police received information about the gang that (was to) be committing robbery around Johannesburg, using a marked courier truck. Members from the Johannesburg Flying Squad kept observation and spotted the two vehicles matching the description given, travelling on the N1 South.” The police stopped the vehicles on the MI South in Sandton – a branded courier company Ford bakkie driven by an employee of the company and a white Toyota double-cab bakkie. Two rifles and three pistols were found in possession of the suspects, Masondo said.

The suspects were arrested and charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunitions as well as conspiracy to commit robbery. Masondo added: “The firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to determine if they were not used in the commission of other crimes, and the suspects will be profiled to establish if they are not wanted for committing other crimes.” Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni thanked the members of Johannesburg Flying Squad for foiling a robbery that might have led to the loss of lives.