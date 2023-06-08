Six years on: Remembering the Knysna fires

Cape Town - The Knysna Municipality has commemorated the sixth anniversary of the devastating fires that ripped through the town by honouring the lives lost and reflecting on the resilience of the community. The fires of June 2017 engulfed homes, businesses, and surrounding forests, resulting in the evacuation of thousands of residents. At least seven people lost their lives and many others were left injured.

Thousands of people opened their hearts, donating clothing, furniture and food. Hundreds of companies from across South Africa also donated money and goods to help the victims. Knysna Municipal Manager Ombali Sebola said the anniversary commemorated the resilience of the people of Knysna. “The legacy of the 2017 Knysna fires will forever remind us of our strength and determination as we continue to rebuild and create a brighter future together,” he said.

The fires of June 2017 engulfed homes, businesses, and surrounding forests, resulting in the evacuation of thousands of residents. Picture: WorkingOnFire The Southern Cape Fire Protection Association said: “In the aftermath of the fires, there was an outpouring of support and solidarity from people across the country and around the world. Many individuals and organisations came together to provide aid, including donations of money, food, clothing, and other essential supplies. “The Knysna fires serve as a reminder of the destructive power of wildfires, and the importance of preparedness and response strategies. Efforts have been made since then to enhance fire management practices, improve early warning systems, and strengthen community resilience in the face of such disasters.”