Slain ANC member’s child: ‘My mom saved us’

CAPE TOWN - The daughter of slain ANC Women’s League member Phumeza Nomzazi has detailed how her mother saved her and her one-month-old baby by running around the house instead of going inside, where the suspects may have shot them as well. Nomzazi was murdered on Sunday when two suspects allegedly arrived at her house in Nkove Road, Harare, Khayelitsha, and opened fire.

The motive is still unknown. Nomzazi’s daughter, Yonga Ntamo, described her mother as a friend to all in the community. “I was inside the house with my child when I heard gunshots.

MORE ON THIS ANC candidate shot dead inside her home

“When I looked outside, I saw her running and I could see that she was struggling to breathe and in my mind I thought she was going to come into the house and try to hide. “My worry was that the suspects might follow her and once they found out I was inside, they were going to shoot me including my child. “But instead she passed by the house and fell down on the street and that is where she lost her life.

“The suspects then got away, leaving my mother lifeless on the street. I just could not believe what happened,” said Ntamo. She said contrary to reports, her mother was not running as a ward councillor candidate. She had lived her last days as a public servant instead, she said.

“Residents in the community wanted her to run as a female candidate in our area but she was focused on community projects and helping the needy people as she used to do. “She was in charge of a nearby crèche and people would come to her for help because she was a selfless person who was at all times willing to assist and it did not matter what time you called her for assistance, she would wake up and make sure it's done without expecting anything in return. “She was the unifier and because of that we are a close family and she did not like conflicts whether in the family or in the community.

“We did almost everything together including vacations and even going out to lunch. She did not have enemies that we know of,” Ntamo said. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the suspects are yet to be arrested. Anyone with information about the killings can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211