The 23-year-old Bernice Mitchell, aka Pokkie, was last seen in Kanonkop, Atlantis, at 3pm on August 17. She had left her cellphone at her neighbours and did not say where she was going, leaving her two small children with her sister, the NGO Pink Ladies said.

She had left her house in Tennyson Street around 6am to go to the SA Revenue Service via public transport.

A cold case police are still following up involves Lameez Carroll, 27, from Salt River, who went missing in November 2013.

The 17-year-old Mikayla, who doesn't have a cellphone, was last seen at 6pm on Saturday when her mother Juanita sent her off in a taxi in Delft to visit a friend in Elsies River. Mikayla, who was wearing a pink top and is 1.55m tall, never arrived at her destination, police said.





“A joint operation task team has been put together to search for the missing teen,” said police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.





Anyone with information can contact the Delft police station at 021 954 5000.





Mikayla's sister Andrea Pieters, 22, told the Daily Voice : “My sister’s friend went to wait for her at the stop where she was supposed to get off in Elsies but she did not show up."