Mikayla Pieters, 17 Photo: Facebook/Western Cape Missing Persons
Cape Town – Mikayla Pieters, t
he sister of slain Elsies River toddler Courtney Pieters, is among two more females being sought by the Western Cape police.
The 23-year-old Bernice Mitchell, aka Pokkie, was last seen in Kanonkop, Atlantis, at 3pm on August 17. She had left her cellphone at her neighbours and did not say where she was going, leaving her two small children with her sister, the NGO Pink Ladies said.

A cold case police are still following up involves Lameez Carroll, 27, from Salt River, who went missing in November 2013. 

She had left her house in Tennyson Street around 6am to go to the SA Revenue Service via public transport.

The 17-year-old  Mikayla, who doesn't have a cellphone, was last seen at 6pm on Saturday when her mother Juanita sent her off in a taxi in Delft to visit a friend in Elsies River. Mikayla, who was wearing a pink top and is 1.55m tall, never arrived at her destination, police said.

“A joint operation task team has been put together to search for the missing teen,” said police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

Anyone with information can contact the Delft police station at 021 954 5000.

Mikayla's sister  Andrea Pieters, 22, told the Daily Voice:  “My sister’s friend went to wait for her at the stop where she was supposed to get off in Elsies but she did not show up." 

“She waited almost two hours and then my mother came through to look for her."

The 3-year-old Courtney disappeared in May 2017 and her body was found nine days later in Epping Industria. Mortimer Saunders, 42, who rented a room in the Pieters household, was sentenced to 50 years' jail for her rape and murder.

Mitchell also left her ID and other personal possessions at home. She usually visits her boyfriend in Du Noon but did not arrive there and has not returned since. 

If you have information, contact constables Louw or Mtshemla of the Atlantis police station at 021 571 8500 or 571 8515 or the Pink Ladies NGO at 072 214 7439 or 083 378 4882 or 08600 10111.

If you have any idea of Lameez Carroll's whereabouts, please contact Sergeant Malila on 082 499 3871 or the Pink Ladies.