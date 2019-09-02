A cold case police are still following up involves Lameez Carroll, 27, from Salt River, who went missing in November 2013.
She had left her house in Tennyson Street around 6am to go to the SA Revenue Service via public transport.
“She waited almost two hours and then my mother came through to look for her."
The 3-year-old Courtney disappeared in May 2017 and her body was found nine days later in Epping Industria. Mortimer Saunders, 42, who rented a room in the Pieters household, was sentenced to 50 years' jail for her rape and murder.
Mitchell also left her ID and other personal possessions at home. She usually visits her boyfriend in Du Noon but did not arrive there and has not returned since.
If you have information, contact constables Louw or Mtshemla of the Atlantis police station at 021 571 8500 or 571 8515 or the Pink Ladies NGO at 072 214 7439 or 083 378 4882 or 08600 10111.
If you have any idea of Lameez Carroll's whereabouts, please contact Sergeant Malila on 082 499 3871 or the Pink Ladies.