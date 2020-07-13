Small ports, harbours urged to take precautionary measures amid severe storm

Cape Town – Residents have been advised to stay indoors today following the South African Weather Service warning of a severe storm expected to make landfall in the province. This comes after various informal settlements were affected by heavy rainfall and strong winds over the weekend. The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre said the storm was expected to make landfall overnight with indications that it may be more severe than the one last week. Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said storm surges and wave heights of up to 12m were expected in some areas “The storm is predicted to make landfall at Cape Columbine on the West Coast, after which it will move across the province to Cape Agulhas and later towards Plettenberg Bay (this) afternoon. Small ports and harbours in particular are urged to take precautionary steps.”

“Conditions will be difficult, with strong winds and lots of rain predicted again.

“All key disaster management stakeholders have been informed pro-actively to ensure all possible mitigation measures are put in place. The easiest number to remember to call in the Western Cape is 112.”

Masiphumelele, Lwazi Park Gugulethu, New Rest Gugulethu, Kanana, Fisantekraal, Klipheuwel, Blikkiesdorp, Delft, Mfuleni, and Marikana were among the worst affected settlements at the weekend.

Zwelitsha informal settlement in Dunoon was completely flooded. In Macassar, 10 homes were evacuated due to flooding after the Eerste River burst its banks.

City Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell appealed to residents to move their structures out of the floodplain.

“No engineering assistance from Transport will assist these communities as a floodplain is a natural water course. Emergency sheltering has been activated at churches in the area.”

Roofs were blown off homes in Uitsig while numerous trees were uprooted across the city in areas including Wynberg, Bantry Bay and Constantia.

Rockfalls were reported in Camps Bay and weather-related power outages experienced in Philippi, Browns Farm, Langa, Wetton, Durbanville, Brooklyn and Tokai.

Various roads across the city have been flooded and these were being attended to by the Roads and Stormwater Department, said Powell.

Burundi informal settlement resident Siyabonga Nongqoqo said the flooding was devastating for local families.

“I was just lucky that my house was not affected. We knew that the houses would flood but this is worse than we anticipated, I have never seen a situation where people’s items float on water,” said Nongqoqo.

Cape Times