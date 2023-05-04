Smiles and kisses as ‘celeb’ doctor Magudumana applies for bail

Cape Town - “Celebrity” doctor Nandipha Magudumana was all smiles and blowing kisses as she appeared in court on Wednesday with five others over the elaborate escape of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

Magudumana appeared alongside Senohe Matsaora, Teboho Lipholo, Buty Masemola, and recently arrested former G4S control room operators Tieho Makhotsa and Anastassja Jansen, in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court. The case was postponed to May 11 and 12 for bail application after the State said they needed time to familiarise themselves with the case against Makhotsa and Jansen. “In respect of accused number one, three, four and six, the state was ready for bail application, until these new developments where accused seven and eight had to be added.

“I must indicate that prior to us coming to court we had a little conferencing with the defence attorneys, except for the attorney for accused number eight, and there were discussions in terms of possible dates and readiness of the parties. “We have reached an agreement for the postponement of the matter and that would be to afford the state an opportunity to gather bail information in respect of accused number seven and eight,” State prosecutor, Sello Matlhoko, said. Katleho Mpholo’s aunt, Popi Bereng, was in court together with his friends, calling for bail to be denied.

Mpholo’s body was found brunt in Bester’s prison cell. “All we want to do today is for justice to be done, we need clarity. As a family we trust and are putting our hopes in the investigations that are ongoing. We are very hopeful. “Hopefully at the end of this process we are going to get hope and closure. We are saying no bail to whoever has a hand in Katlego’s death.

“Every time we gather there must be ambulances on standby because the family and elderly people are not at peace with how he died; it's not a natural death,” she said. She added that other members would not attend court as they were not ready to face the suspects. Mpholo’s funeral will take place on Sunday.