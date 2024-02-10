‘Soles of our Souls’ drive, soccer match for Palestinians

South Africans have continued to show solidarity with the people of Palestine, with several initiatives set to take place this weekend, including the ‘Soles of our Souls School Shoe Drive’ in honour of children, and the much-anticipated Football 4 Humanity (F4H) match at Athlone Stadium featuring the Palestinian national soccer team on Sunday.

F4H is an initiative by grass-roots organisation Sports Stepping Stones and the South African Football Association: Cape Town. It is part of the umbrella programme Sports 4 Humanity, which uses various sporting codes as vehicles to unite and celebrate common humanity. Palestine Solidarity Campaign Western Cape co-ordinator, Professor Usuf Chikte, said: “The F4H ... is an indication of our commitment to use sport as a factor which will bring communities together and highlight the plight of Palestine. “It is testimony to the resilience of the people to want to live despite bombing, displacement. It gives hope to both South Africans and Palestinians in terms of the court action to hold Israel accountable.

“In a manner which will draw in youth, it’s an example of how we need to divert energy from hatred and channel our energies in other efforts, enhance our humanity in our fight for dignity, to show the human worth of our lives.” Healthcare Workers 4 Palestine, which has been hosting vigils for those killed in Palestine, will also be hosting a ‘Soles of our Souls’ shoe drive in honour of children who have lost their lives in the war. Vigils will be held across South Africa on Saturday, the Cape Town event taking place at the Sea Point Promenade from 4pm to 6pm. The event will include first-hand accounts by doctors who have worked in Gaza and a dance piece by teen dancers from Delft and Mitchells Plain.